Friday Morning News – June 27

Weather:
- Today – Rain. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 11.
- Saturday – Clearing late in the morning. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Saturday Evening – Increasing cloudiness. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that Algoma Power has a power outage scheduled between the hours of 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. for HydroOne switching. The area affected is Wawa and surrounding area.
- The Ontario government is celebrating Canada Day by offering all Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free in Ontario from June 28th to July 6th.
- Sad to hear that Bill Moyers, former White House press secretary and then a journalist, has died at the age of 91 in New York after a long illness.
