Former Wawa Resident Recognized Posthumously with SAH iCcare Award

The Sault Area Hospital held its annual meeting at which it recognized its staff, management team, board and volunteers – all of whom, with their service, make SAH a better place.

A feature of the annual meeting was the annual presentation of the SAH iCcare Awards, established by the SAH Board in 2011, that acknowledge an employee, volunteer and physician who consistently demonstrate the values of SAH – Integrity, Compassion, Collaboration and Partnership, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

The 2025 recipients are Angie Gervasi (employee), Dr. Luke Fera (physician), and Yvan Besner (posthumously) (volunteer). Yvan was a former resident of Wawa who retired to the Soo. His wife, Janet (also a volunteer at the hospital) received the award.

From the SAH website:

Yvan was an active and energetic volunteer at Sault Area Hospital for over 5 years, providing nearly 1,000 hours of service. He was a dedicated Wayfinder, helping anyone coming through our doors and patients who were being discharged.

His compassion and kindness was noticed every day by his fellow volunteers, staff, patients and visitors. With a smile on his face, Yvan was a friend to all providing comfort to everyone who interacted with him. He was genuine, delightful and fun, often putting patients at ease when he brought them to where they needed to go. He was a gentle man who was always there to help without hesitation.

Yvan was also reliable and trustworthy, dedicated to his volunteer position. His commitment to his work not only provided a positive experience for patients but also inspired others. Yvan embodied respect in the workplace through his thoughtful interactions with colleagues, patients and staff. His considerate demeanor provided a welcoming environment for all who came into contact with him.

Yvan often helped train new volunteers with enthusiasm, making them feel at ease. He promoted a positive atmosphere that inspired and motivated everyone to do their best. He is greatly missed by his friends and colleagues at Sault Area Hospital.

In addition to recognizing with the IcCare Awards, the SAH recognizes distinguished contributions to health care in Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma with the annual Dr. William Hutchinson Award. The 2025 recipient is Dr. Vinod Mathur (posthumously).