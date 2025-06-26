Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Low 14.
- Friday – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light near noon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Friday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- WooHoo – seafood might be coming to Wawa. The Sault’s Jamie Rogers (Saltspire Seafood) talked in an article on SooToday about plans to do pop-ups in Wawa! She brings lobster meat, scallops, a chowder mix that contains haddock, salmon, scallops and shrimp, crab meat and packets containing four fillets of haddock.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – June 26 - June 26, 2025
- Darryl Fox & Fellow Bicyclists to stop in Wawa Tonight - June 25, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – June 25th - June 25, 2025