Thursday Morning News – June 26

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 21. UV index 9 or very high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight. Low 14.
  • Friday – Cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light near noon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 11.

  • WooHoo – seafood might be coming to Wawa. The Sault’s Jamie Rogers (Saltspire Seafood) talked in an article on SooToday about plans to do pop-ups in Wawa! She brings lobster meat, scallops, a chowder mix that contains haddock, salmon, scallops and shrimp, crab meat and packets containing four fillets of haddock.
