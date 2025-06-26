Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 26

There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast Region today.

Chapleau 11 (CHA011) is approximately 3 kilometers north of Woman River Provincial Park, is 0.2 hectares in size and is not under control.

There are currently 5 active fires in the Northeast; one is not under control, one is being held, one is under control, and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the northern sector of the region while the central and southern part of the region ranges from moderate to high.