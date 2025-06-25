Wednesday Morning News – June 25th

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 11.
- Thursday -Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 21.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy. Low 12.
