Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 25

There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast Region today.

Wawa 6 (WAW006) is 600 meters south of South Hammer Lake, is 0.3 hectare in size and is not under control.

There are currently 5 active fires in the Northeast; one is not under control, one is being held, one is under control, and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is mostly low across the northern sector of the region while the central and southern part of the region ranges from low to high. There is a limited area with an extreme fire hazard value near La Motte Provincial Park south of Timmins.