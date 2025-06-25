Darryl Fox & Fellow Bicyclists to stop in Wawa Tonight

On June 9th, eight cyclists led by Terry’s younger brother, Darrell Fox, will depart from Vancouver to ride 7,000 km across Canada and arrive in St. John’s on July 10, 2025. They said they are excited to ride to Wawa on Wednesday, June 25th, and spend the night.

They are celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope with a one-time, coast-to-coast cycling event, “The Terry Fox National Ride of Hope”. Their fundraising goal is $1 million to benefit vital cancer research via the Terry Fox Foundation and the Marathon of Hope Cancer Care Networks.

I’m not sure what or where Terry and Darrell ate on that evening in Wawa 45 years ago – but this year the Rotary Club of Wawa will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner for the riders, who are expected to arrive around 6 p.m.

In one of those weird coincidences – 20 years ago this week (28th), I met Shawn Ashmore who played Terry at Old Woman Bay. I also met Noah Reid who portrayed Darrell.