Tuesday Morning News – June 24

If you are heading to the Soo, the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre has just launched a new exhibit, “Not a Job but a Calling,”. The exhibit explores the legacy and evolution of Game Wardens, Conservation Officers, and Forest Rangers in Ontario. Created in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources Enforcement Branch, the Ontario Conservation Officers Association, and the Ontario Forest Ranger School Alumni Association, this interactive and family-friendly display includes oral histories, historic artifacts, children’s activities, and more. If you are planning a staycation with out-of-town guests – consider the Cultural Adventure Pass, one ticket that gives access to the Bushplane Museum, Entomica, Ermatinger Clergue Site, Art Gallery of Algoma, and the Sault Museum.