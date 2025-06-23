Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 23

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region as of Sunday evening.

There are currently 5 active fires in the Northeast; one not under control, one being held, two being observed and one under control.

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast region.

Natural Resources Forestry
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*