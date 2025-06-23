Breaking News

Monday Morning News – June 23

(Map from Windy.com showing weather system bringing rain as it passes over Wawa at 7:44 a.m.)

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 7.
  • Tuesday – Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 9.
