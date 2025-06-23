Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 7.
- Tuesday – Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tuesday Night – Clear. Low 9.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – June 23 - June 23, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – June 21 - June 21, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN - June 21, 2025