(Map from Windy.com showing weather system bringing rain as it passes over Wawa at 7:44 a.m.)
Jun 23, 2025 at 06:45
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne (Rainfall Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch)
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
The first one day heat event of the season is expected. Daytime highs of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. Humidex values of 36 to 41.
A cold front is expected to push through the region overnight, ending the heat event.
These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat. Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.
You are advised to:
- Drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty
- Keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending more time in a cool place.
Please, continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.
- Heat Warning - June 23, 2025
- First 1-Day heat event of the season - June 23, 2025
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Montreal River – Searchmont) ENDED - June 21, 2025