First 1-Day heat event of the season

(Map from Windy.com showing weather system bringing rain as it passes over Wawa at 7:44 a.m.)

5:10 AM EDT Monday 23 June 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne (Rainfall Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch)

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

The first one day heat event of the season is expected. Daytime highs of 28 to 31 degrees Celsius. Humidex values of 36 to 41.

A cold front is expected to push through the region overnight, ending the heat event.

These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat. Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, and people with chronic illnesses.

You are advised to:

Drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty Keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending more time in a cool place.

Please, continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.