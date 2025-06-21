Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Montreal River – Searchmont)

8:20 AM EDT Saturday 21 June 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay,

and areas in yellow show on map to right

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Hazards: Wind gusts to 90 km/h possible. Heavy rainfall.

When: Later this morning. Additional information: A line of strong thunderstorms is pushing across Lake Superior and is expected to impact the region later this morning. This line is expected clear near midday with the potential for more thunderstorm development this afternoon.

Local utility outages are possible. Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.