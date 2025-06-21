Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Showers or thunderstorms beginning this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 13.
- Sunday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 35. UV index 6 or high.
- Sunday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 16.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – June 21 - June 21, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN - June 21, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 20 - June 20, 2025