Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 21

There was one new fire confirmed in the Northeast Frisay and another Thursday after last evening’s update:

Cochrane 9 is currently 10 hectares and not under control. This fire is located over 9 kms north of the Fort Severn Airport.

Cochrane 8 is currently 5.5 hectares and not under control. The fire is located 4 kms north of the Fort Severn Airport.

There are 5 active fires in the Northeast; two are not under control, two are being observed and one is under control.

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the southern portion of the region with one area southwest of Timmins showing a high hazard. The far north ranges mostly from moderate to high with an extreme hazard in the Fort Severn area.