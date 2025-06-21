Heat Warning (Montreal River – Searchmont)

2:00 PM EDT Saturday 21 June 2025

Heat Warning in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Dangerous heat and humidity beginning Sunday afternoon. The first significant heat event of the season with dangerously hot conditions will begin Sunday afternoon and is expected to end Monday night.

What: Daytime highs of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. Humidex values near 40. Overnight lows of 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, providing little relief from the heat.

When: Sunday afternoon to Monday night.

The extreme heat and humidity may continue into Tuesday. A cold front is expected to push through the region Monday night but there is some uncertainty with how far south this front will get. Should it remain farther north, the heat event may continue for Tuesday primarily for Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay and Espanola – Killarney regions.

Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.

Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. Stop your activity and drink water. Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 9-1-1 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.

While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Plan and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

Limit direct exposure to the sun and heat.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Check the vehicle before locking to make sure no one is left behind.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.