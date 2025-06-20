Friday Morning News – June 20th

Weather:

News Tidbits:

For a se cond consecutive year, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon ranks third in the province for energy efficiency in Sustainable Schools’ 2025 Top Energy Performing School Board Report. This report analyzes data from the 2022–2023 school year and ranks Ontario’s 72 school boards based on their ability to reduce energy consumption.

Confederation College is expanding its Practical Nursing program with the the addition of 50 new funded seats across regional campuses and Thunder Bay, supported by a $1.5 million investment from the Government of Ontario.

After 18 months of negotiating, Canada Post and the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association (CPAA) have a new collective agreement that is effective from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. It includes an 11% wage increase over three years, retroactive to January 1, 2024 (6% increase in 2024, 3% increase in 2025 and 2% increase in 2026). CPAA is Canada Post’s second-largest bargaining agent and represents more than 8,500 employees. Employees represented by CPAA are primarily responsible for managing post offices in rural Canada .