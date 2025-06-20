Friday Morning News – June 20th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. High 19. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.
- Saturday – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers changing to 70% chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 15.
- For a second consecutive year, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon ranks third in the province for energy efficiency in Sustainable Schools’ 2025 Top Energy Performing School Board Report. This report analyzes data from the 2022–2023 school year and ranks Ontario’s 72 school boards based on their ability to reduce energy consumption.
- Confederation College is expanding its Practical Nursing program with the the addition of 50 new funded seats across regional campuses and Thunder Bay, supported by a $1.5 million investment from the Government of Ontario.
- After 18 months of negotiating, Canada Post and the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association (CPAA) have a new collective agreement that is effective from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026. It includes an 11% wage increase over three years, retroactive to January 1, 2024 (6% increase in 2024, 3% increase in 2025 and 2% increase in 2026). CPAA is Canada Post’s second-largest bargaining agent and represents more than 8,500 employees. Employees represented by CPAA are primarily responsible for managing post offices in rural Canada.
- You may wish to change your password… In what’s being called the largest password leak in history has just been confirmed: 16 billion login credentials ( URLs, emails, and full login sequences are included.), many from major platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, and more, have been exposed and circulating.
