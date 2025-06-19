Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 18

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early last night.
There are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; Two are under control and two are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region.
