Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 18

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by early last night.

There are 4 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; Two are under control and two are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast region.

