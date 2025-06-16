Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 16

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region last night.
There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control, and one is being observed.
The fire hazard is primarily high in the Northeast region. The fire hazard is moderate in Timmins, Kapuskasing, and along the James Bay.
