North East Forest Fire Update – June 10

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is being held and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region. The following areas have a moderate fire hazard: Hearst, Kapuskasing, Pembroke, Renfrew, Deep River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst. The fire hazard is high around the area of Attawapiskat.