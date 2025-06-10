There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.
There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is being held and 1 is being observed.
The fire hazard is primarily low across the Northeast Region. The following areas have a moderate fire hazard: Hearst, Kapuskasing, Pembroke, Renfrew, Deep River, Huntsville, Bracebridge, and Gravenhurst. The fire hazard is high around the area of Attawapiskat.
Latest posts by Natural Resources Forestry (see all)
- North East Forest Fire Update – June 10 - June 10, 2025
- Kayaking Angler Pleads Guilty to Overfishing On Michipicoten River - June 9, 2025
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 5 - June 5, 2025