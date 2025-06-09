PM Carney convenes Incident Response Group to address 2025 Wildfire Situation

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to address the ongoing 2025 wildfire situation affecting many parts of the country.

The group was briefed on efforts to respond to the fires and support evacuations. This includes the mobilization of Canadian Armed Forces personnel to assist with the evacuation of Sandy Lake First Nation in Ontario.

The Prime Minister emphasized the close contact between various arms of the federal government, premiers, and the Canadian Armed Forces. All orders of government remain engaged, including with Indigenous leadership.

Prime Minister Carney and the group thanked all first responders and officials on the ground, and reiterated that the federal government stands ready to mobilize additional support wherever needed and in all aspects.