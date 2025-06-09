Monday Morning News – June 9

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 7.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
- Tuesday Evening – Cloudy periods with 40% chance of showers. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Balzac’s has launched an all-Canadian Iced Maple Latte – “made with Balzac’s signature Fair Trade, organic espresso (roasted in Ontario), blended with water from the superior side of Lake Superior. It’s topped with Canadian whipped cream, drizzled with Ontario maple syrup, and finished with a sprinkle of Vancouver Island sea salt — a refreshing tribute to Canadian flavours from coast to coast. The drink is served in a custom-engraved, Ontario-made recycled aluminum keepsake cup, complete with a Canadian-made softwood stir stick.” Sounds yummy! But I’m confused with the ‘superior side’ of Lake Superior, unless all the Balzacs are sourcing their water from Filane’s. That would be a ‘superior’ deal for them. Although their water is sourced from a 166-foot deep well, not Lake Superior. Guess I’ll make a fair-trade Costa Rican espresso from a coffee farmer I’ve met (ground in Wawa), St. Joe’s Island Maple Syrup, Ontario Whipping Cream (skip the salt), made with Wawa water!
