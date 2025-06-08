CHIASSON, Mary

April 2, 1944 – June 3, 2025

Passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in White River, Ontario on Tuesday June 3, 2025.

Loving mother of Robert (Valerie), Kevin (Renee) and the late Edward. Proud grandmother of Sabrina (Richard), JoDee (Kyle), Matthew, Matraca (Cory) and Hunter. Precious great grandmother of Erik, Mia, Jacob, Hayley and Adaline. Daughter of the late Beatrice and Steve Deschamps. Dear sister of Louise (Eric), Viola (late Henry), Micheal (Holly), late Winston (late Elizabeth), late Jim (late Kathy), late Douglas (Anna), Joe (late Caroline), late Charlotte, late Clement and the late George. Mary will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Mary’s life was a testament to the power of unconditional love. As a mom, she always put her family first, and her boys were the center of her universe. When bingo was involved, however, Mary’s competitive spirit shone through. As her family grew to include daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Mary’s heart swelled with joy, embracing each new addition with warmth and generosity. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved her.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025 (details to be announced later).

The family would like to thank the Extendicare Van Daele Manor, Sault Ste. Marie for the care they gave to Mary while she stayed there. They were “The home that got her home!!”

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Extendicare Van Daele “Residents Council” would be greatly appreciated by the family. (Donations may be made by cheque and made payable to “Extendicare Van Daele “Residents Council”. Then they may be mailed to 39 VanDaele Street, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4V3).

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.