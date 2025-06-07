Saturday Morning News – June 7

Weather: Air Quality Satement Continues
- Today – Sunny. Local smoke. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Local smoke. Low 9.
- Sunday – Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 60% chance of showers late in the afternoon. Local smoke in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Sunday Evening – Showers. Low 9.
News Tidbits
- There will be some minor delays between Wawa and Hawk Junction due to MTO doing work
