PORTELANCE, Léo

In Celebration of Léo Portelance’s Life – January 17, 1937 – May 31, 2025

The family of Léo Portelance would like to share that he left this world at his “Happy Place”, his cabin on Crayfish Lake, at the age of 88 years old. Leading up to his final days, dad planted his annual vegetable garden, toured the camps around the lake, and went fishing.

Léo was the son of Wilfred and Eugénie (née Rainville), both predeceased. Dear brother of Georgette Labelle (Léonard predeceased) and Ron (Aggie predeceased) (Sheila); and predeceased by Hector, Conrad, Germain (Laurette deceased), Marcel (Pat) (Peggy), Laurette Bélisle (Edgar deceased) and Alcide (Lorraine). Loving father of Rachel Atkinson (Gary), Richard (Tina predeceased), Gilbert deceased (Hillary), Julie Torcaso (Enzo), and bébé Marie Portelance (deceased). Grandfather of Jason Atkinson, Renée Atkinson, Zachary Torcaso, Mitchell Torcaso, Noah Portelance, Nathan Portelance, Jeffrey Couturier (Alicia) and Jessie Hachey. Great grandfather of Victoria Atkinson and Lia Atkinson Spina. Special person to Stephen Jagges and Jarrod Jagges. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews on the Portelance and Dubois (Jeanne d’Arc) sides of the family, as well as many friends through the Union and Crayfish Lake.

Léo was an avid outdoorsman, a proud 65-year member of the Ironworkers Local 786, listened to country music whenever he could, enjoyed reading, making puzzles, played on his iPad; but most of all he loved company. Léo will be fondly remembered for his detailed and descriptive storytelling of his numerous adventures and experiences, which usually coincided with the year, make and model of his cars. Those who tried his homemade sweet Blueberry Wine are sure to remember the flavour and most likely, its effects! We will always and forever be grateful for these stories. Until we meet again, your loving family and friends!

PS: We extend our gratitude to the OPP Wawa detachment, in particular Officer Thomas Martin and his team, for their quick response, compassion and professionalism. Thank you, Dr. Victoria Coccimiglio, Coroner, and Valerie and staff of Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., for accommodating our requests.

Please note: As per Léo’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral services.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.