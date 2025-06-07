Air Quality continues to be affected by Wildfire Smoke

The Air Quality Statement continues for Wawa and area. The above map shows the predicted quality of air at 12 Noon today.

Forest Fire Smoke continues to cover the region causing poor air quality and reduced visibility (affected areas are shown in grey in the screenshot to the right).

Environment Canada warns that as smoke levels increase, health risks increase.

Limit time outdoors.

Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.

People more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution.

When indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Protect your indoor air from wildfire smoke. Actions can include using a clean, good quality air filter in your ventilation system and/or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.

If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke. Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health.