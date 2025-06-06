Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 6

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region on June 5th.
There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 – Wawa002 is now at 10.8 hectares and is called under control and 1 is being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region.
