Friday Morning News – June 6

- Today – Cloudy. Clearing this afternoon. Widespread smoke late this morning and this afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Widespread smoke. Low 5.
- Saturday – Sunny. Local smoke. High 20 with temperature falling to 16 in the afternoon. UV index 7 or high.
- Saturday Evening – Clear. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations – The National Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Ted Nolan and Darren Zack (of Garden River First Nation) will be inducted into the hall later this year. They will be joined by fellow athletes: Erik Guay (Alpine Skiing), Kevin Martin (Curling), Christine Sinclair (Soccer), Michelle Stilwell (Para Athletics), Builder (Bâtisseur), and Martha Billes (Sport Administration).
