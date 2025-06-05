Wednesday Morning News – June 5

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Low +5.
- Friday – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon. Local smoke in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Friday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low +5.
News Tidbits:
- Marc Garneau, first Canadian astronaut (he made three trips to space) and former Liberal Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transport before retiring in 2023, has died at the age of 76 in Montreal. MPs rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening in the House of Commons.
