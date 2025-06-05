Nipigon OPP – Charges Laid after February 5th Snowmobile Collision

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person following a snowmobile collision on Sprucewood Drive, back in February 2025.

On February 5th, 2025, shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers received a report from Red Rock Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of a snowmobile collision near Sprucewood Road, Lyon Township. Officers attended then followed ambulance to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital to continue the investigation. Blood was drawn by hospital staff and the driver was confirmed to not have life-threatening injuries. A warrant was sought for the blood and the sample was then sent to the Centre of Forensic Science. Results revealed there was alcohol in the drivers blood at the time of the collision.

The driver, Mackenzie FOWLER, 22-years-old of Red Rock Township has been charged under the Criminal Code with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Section 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Section 320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.