Wednesday Morning News – June 4

Weather:
- Today – Clearing. Local smoke early this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low +3.
- Thursday – Mainly sunny. Local smoke in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low +3.
Air Quality:
- Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility. Wildfire smoke may remain in place for the next several days for some areas. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.
News Tidbits:
- Glad to read that the Ontario SPCA and Constance Lake First Nation have partnered to deliver community-led animal wellness clinic. More than 100 animals received essential care during this four-day event, thanks to a partnership between the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, the local community, and PetSmart Charities of Canada®. Included in that total is 48 dogs and cats that were spayed or neutered, preventing an estimated 1,600 unplanned puppies and kittens. The team also provided 54 wellness appointments and administered 251 vaccines.
- The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers meet tonight in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final
- Did you know? Meta—(Facebook and Instagram) has signed a 20-year agreement to buy nuclear power from Constellation Energy’s Illinois facility starting in June 2027. Apparently artificial intelligence systems demand large amounts of energy.
- Don’t Forget – Although the Thunder Bay 50/50 continues to draw ticket buyers for their very popular draw… The LDHC participates in the Split the Pot Lottery, with the June Lottery offering a $750,000 Guaranteed Grand Prize Payout, and $85,000 in Early Bird prizing with an exciting Bonus Early Bird prize of Groceries for a Year, a $10,400 value — or the winner can opt to take $8,000 in cash. In total, 52 winners will be announced this June.
