PM Statement on the passing of the Honourable Marc Garneau

June 4, 2025

Ottawa, Ontario

“Today, I join Canadians in mourning the passing of the Honourable Marc Garneau – Canadian naval officer, astronaut, and public servant of exceptional distinction.

“Marc made history as the first Canadian in space, inspiring a generation with his courage and intellect. Marc was named a Companion of the Order of Canada – our highest civilian honour. After a decorated career in the Royal Canadian Navy and at the helm of the Canadian Space Agency, Marc brought that same dedication and duty to public life.

“As a Member of Parliament, Minister of Transport, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc strived to build a stronger and safer Canada – always guided by deep and abiding purpose. He believed in progress, in science, in integrity, and in humility. Marc brought leadership, focus, and quiet strength to every file – be it strengthening aviation security in conflict zones or negotiating the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

“To those who worked alongside him, Marc was a trusted colleague and friend. To Canadians, he was a symbol of national pride and possibility.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and to all Canadians who looked to him for inspiration. Marc leaves an extraordinary legacy of public service, excellence, and Canadian values.”