Nipigon OPP – Impaired Driver Charged

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following two separate traffic complaints.

On the 21st day of May 2025, just before 6:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver on Highway 11&17, east bound from the Shuniah area.

Officers located the suspect vehicle near Nipigon and conducted a traffic stop. The driver provided a sample of breath into the Approved Screening Device (ASD), which registered a fail. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the detachment for further testing with a Breath Technician.

As a result, Travis ATATISE, 37-years-old, of Thunder Bay, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Section 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Section 320.14(1)(b)

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon at a future court date.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it