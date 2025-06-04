NDP: Bill 5 puts Ontario’s future at risk; it’s time to do the right thing and scrap it

June 3, 2025
Marit Stiles, Leader of the Official Opposition NDP, called on the Premier to take the warnings from experts, industry, and First Nations seriously and scrap Bill 5. Earlier this week, the government shut down debate on the legislation, which attempts to put Doug Ford and his insiders above the law by exempting any project from provincial and municipal laws:
“The Premier has gone out of his way to ignore the opposition to Bill 5 and listen to experts about the dangers of his ‘no law zones’.”
“With the stroke of a pen, this government can wipe away any law they want; child labour laws, safe drinking water laws, protections for farmland and private property, First Nations and Treaty Rights.
“Instead of being afraid of debate, the government could listen to people and make this bill stronger. Instead of overriding treaty rights, the government can work with First Nations and get development moving without getting us stuck in the courts for years.”
“It’s time for the Premier to do the right thing, scrap Bill 5, and take it back to the drawing board.”
BACKGROUND:
- Ford’s Conservatives have shut down debate on Bill 5 using a time allocation motion that aims to get rid of debates in committee, limit third reading debate on the Bill to one hour, and forces it through a rushed timeline
- Ontario NDP’s efforts in committee delayed the passing of the Bill by a week to give the government the opportunity to do the right thing – scrap this Bill because it cannot be fixed without the removal of special economic zones
