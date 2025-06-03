Tuesday Morning News – June 3

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Hazy early this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 12.
- Wednesday – Clearing in the morning. Local smoke. High 15. UV index 1 or low.
- Wedmesday Evening – Clear. Low +4.
Air Quality:
Although Wawa is not in a smoke advisory, residents will see hazy conditions today. A smoke forecast map is to the right and it shows that Wawa is expected to have between 1-10 micrograms per meter cubed.
