Quick response by Firefighters for WAW002

Yesterday afternoon, a bush fire began about 17km south of White River. The MNR mapping website stated that it began about 2 p.m. yesterday, and was measured at 6 hectares or about 15 acres.

Mapping from ‘Windy.com’ placed the fire just west of Highway 17 off of Saniga Road, in the area where logging is taking place.

Quick response by two FireRanger crews on the ground, and two CL-415 waterbombers and a birddog aircraft conducting aerial fire suppression – prevented it from spreading to the highway and beyond. By 7 p.m. there was no longer a distinct plume of smoke, only a haze and campfire smell.