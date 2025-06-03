Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 2

There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Wawa 2 (WAW002) is 6 hectares and is located half a kilometre west of Highway 17, and approximately 7 kilometres northeast of Pokei Lake. The fire is not under control. There are currently 2 FireRanger crews assigned to the fire. Two CL-415 waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft were performing aerial fire suppression this afternoon.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control, 1 is not under control, and 1 is being observed.

The fire hazard is primarily high in the Northeast Region. From North Bay to the southern border of the region, the hazard is low to moderate.