East Algoma OPP – Wanted Person from Ottawa arrested in Elliot Lake

On May 31, 2025, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person at a residence on Colwill Drive.

Police were called in relation to a family dispute regarding a person threatening others after a verbal argument. Once on scene, it was learned that the person was breaching prior release conditions and had numerous warrants from Ottawa Police Service. Subsequently, the person was arrested and charged.

Abdalla DAOUD, 40-years-old, of Ottawa, was additionally charged with:

Failure to comply with Release Order

Produce a Schedule III substance

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on June 1, 2025.