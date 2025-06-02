VORLICEK, Mary Anne

Mary passed peacefully in her 102nd year, with her family by her side on May 31, 2025.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Tony. She is missed and mourned by her loving family – her children Rudy (Lise) and Susan Johnson (Rob); grandsons Matthew (Erin), Nick (Lauren), and Jesse Johnson; and great-grandchildren Lucas, Elena, Brooke, Brianna and Bailey.

Mary dedicated her life to family. She was a good woman in the truest sense. Mary was “the wind beneath the wings” of Tony. In her quiet, steady way, she was a tremendous supporter of her children and grandchildren, as well as of all those they welcomed into their lives and hers. Mary was called Great Mary by her great-grandchildren. That moniker was well deserved.

In her day, Mary was an avid fisher, always managing to feel a nibble on her hook and insist on one last cast – often when daylight was fading and there was still a good hike out to the vehicle.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jarrett and the staff of Driftwood One of the Davey Home. The kind professionalism in all aspects of Mary’s care was exemplary.

There will be a memorial service for immediate family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the F.J. Davey Home Fundraising Committee. Payable by cheque or online to www.fjdaveyhome.org/donations.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.