Schreiber OPP – Impaired Driver Charged

An impaired driver was taken off the road thanks to a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen.

On May 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 pm, the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a possible impaired driver in the Town of Terrace Bay.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 and conducted an investigation. The roadside use of the Alcohol Screening Device (ASD) resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Schreiber Detachment for further testing with a Breath Technician.

Joseph WIRTZ 32-years-old, from Terrace Bay has been charged under the Criminal Code;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, Section 320.14(1)(a)CC

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), Section 320.14(1)(b)CC

The accused was released by the Schreiber OPP and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Schreiber Court to speak to the charges.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a serious crime that should be treated no differently. No amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.