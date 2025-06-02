Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 2nd

There was 1 new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 5 (COC005) is 2.8 hectares and is located approximately 6 kilometres west of Hearst, next to Highway 11. The fire is not under control.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is under control, and 2 are not under control.

The fire hazard varies from low to high across the Northeast Region.

In the northwest region of the province, due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, the MNR has implemented another Restricted Fire Zone in the Northwest Region. Zones 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 are now under an RFZ (see map at right).

There are 12 active fires in the Northwest Region in various stages of control. The fire hazard is high to extreme across the majority of the Northwest Region.

Fires of note: