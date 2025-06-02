Monday Morning News – June 2

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers overnight. Hazy this evening. Low 14.
- Tuesday – Showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tuesday Evening Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- There have been concerns raised by boaters using the Marina. Sand from the sandbar has filled the entrance/exit to the marina to the point that there is only 1.8 feet of water in some places. There will be a group of boaters/anglers going to Municipal Council tomorrow evening to ask for a resolution to the dredging issue.
