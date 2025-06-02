Breaking News

Monday Morning News – June 2

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers overnight. Hazy this evening. Low 14.
  • Tuesday – Showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tuesday Evening Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Low 9.

News Tidbits:

  • There have been concerns raised by boaters using the Marina. Sand from the sandbar has filled the entrance/exit to the marina to the point that there is only 1.8 feet of water in some places. There will be a group of boaters/anglers going to Municipal Council tomorrow evening to ask for a resolution to the dredging issue.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*