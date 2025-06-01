Have you seen David?

On May 30, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing male from the Bruce Mines area.

David Sydney FORTCHIMO, a 16-year-old male was last seen in the Echo Bay area on May 31. He is described as darker skin, approximately 6′ (183 cm) tall, medium build, 140 lbs (64 kg), long black braided hair and brown eyes. Possible clothing could be jeans or orange work pants, red hoodie sweater, hiking boots, may have a yellow bike, carrying a guitar and backpack.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking that anyone with information or may know the whereabouts of David Fortchimo is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Please reference # E2506881144.