Saturday Morning News – May 31

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low +2 with patchy frost.
- Sunday – Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Sunday Evening – Clear. Low +3.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Loretta Swit passed away at the age of 87 at home in New York.
- My ‘woo hoo’ yesterday was premature. ON511 had said that the work at Alona Bay was ‘cleared’ but it reappeared on their website and continues today “Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Alona Bay area due to ongoing washout repair”
- Congratulations to Rolando Duran of Leamington who won the jackpot of $1,829,222 in Thunder Bay’s May 50/50!
