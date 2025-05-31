Breaking News

Frost Advisory (Wawa and area)

Frost Advisory in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
  • Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
  • Marathon – Schreiber,
  • White River – Dubreuilville, and
  • other communities as shown in the map to the right in grey

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to reach near zero tonight into the early morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Environment Canada
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*