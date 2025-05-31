Frost Advisory (Wawa and area)

- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Marathon – Schreiber,
- White River – Dubreuilville, and
- other communities as shown in the map to the right in grey
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures are expected to reach near zero tonight into the early morning. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
