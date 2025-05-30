Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 30

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers this morning. Clearing near noon. Local smoke early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low +5.
  • Saturday – Sunny. High 15. UV index 6 or high.
  • Saturday Evening – Clear. Low +3.

 

