Friday Morning News – May 30

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers this morning. Clearing near noon. Local smoke early this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low +5.
- Saturday – Sunny. High 15. UV index 6 or high.
- Saturday Evening – Clear. Low +3.
