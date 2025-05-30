ALLAN, George

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday May 28, 2025 at the age of 84 years.

Dear brother of Bunty Park and the late Barbara (James). Uncle of John Cannon (Cathy), Barbara Gaudette (Danny), James Cannon, Allan Cannon and the late Bob Cannon (Pam). George will be remembered by his great niece Amanda Paine (Cory) and their son Zackary and his great nephew Billy (Brittany), his Lakeview buddies and by his neighbour Doug Peterson.

At George’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.