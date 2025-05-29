Thursday Morning News – May 29

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 6.
- Friday – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Friday Evening – Clear. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Good luck to the Chevikes. They are competing at NWOSSAA in Kenora to compete for a spot at OFSAA.
