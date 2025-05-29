Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – May 29

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 6.
  • Friday – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
  • Friday Evening – Clear. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits:

  • Good luck to the Chevikes. They are competing at NWOSSAA in Kenora to compete for a spot at OFSAA.
