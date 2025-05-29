Northeast Forest Fire Region Update- May 29

There were 4 new fires confirmed in Northeast Region last night after the advisory was issued:

Cochrane 2 (COC002) is 8 hectares in size and is located approximately 5km northwest of the Attawapiskat Airport. This fire is not under control.

Chapleau 5 (CHA005) is 0.4 hectares and is being held. This fire is located 1 kilometer east of the north end of Missisagi River Provincial Park (shown on map at right).

Chapleau 6 (CHA006) is now out. This 0.1 hectare fire was located 1 kilometer north of Shiners Lake.

Timmins 4 (TIM004) is 0.3 hectares in size and is under control. This fire is approximately 1 kilometer east of Kasasway Lake.

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; 1 is being held, 1 is under control and 1 is not under control.

The fire hazard is high (yellow on map) across most of the Northeast Region with pockets of extreme hazard (red on map) near Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, Cochrane and across the far north along the Hudson Bay to the Manitoba border.