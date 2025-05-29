The Michipicoten Rod and Gun Club hosted shooters and guests from across the Algoma region at the 32’nd annual Blackfly Shoot on Sunday.

This friendly competition is held with 5 person teams shooting rimfire and centrefire rifles, handguns and shotguns over a series of challenging targets. Five teams from Thessalon, St. Joseph Island, Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa participated in perfect weather and without any of the namesake insects for which the shoot is named after.

“It’s a great gathering of old and new friends” said this year’s competition coordinator Charlie Todesco. “Some of these competitors have been attending this event for over 20 years, and always enjoy their trip and stay in Wawa, and every year we have new shooters joining us. ”

A barbecue lunch took place after the shooting had completed thanks to the generosity of Wawa Canadian Tire with the donation of a new barbecue and a financial donation by Alamos Gold Incorporated for the food. A big thank you to our corporate sponsors for their support.