Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 27

The forest fire indices have changed and Wawa and Northern Ontario is now in a High Forest Fire Risk.

The largest forest fire in the province is Kenora 20, which is now measuring 32,014 hectares in size and is not under control. There are 12 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these fires, 4 are not under control, 3 are being held and 5 are under control.

For the Northeast Forest Fire Region:

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region as of yesterday afternoon. There are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; both are under control.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast region.

Ontario’s bordering provinces have similar forest fire risk. Manitoba’s largest forest fire EA061 which began on May 12th is has burnt 124,238.1ha, and isn’t under control.

Quebec has taken steps, and the Ministère de la Sécurité publique (MSP) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of May 28 at 8:00 a.m. due to current conditions.